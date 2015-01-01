|
Citation
Baba M, Hitosugi M. J. Jpn. Counc. Traffic Sci. 2018; 18(1): 15-23.
Vernacular Title
眼科領域の疾患・症状を有する運転者の自動車事故事例の検 本邦刑事判例からみた運転者の注意義務と問題点について 馬塲 美年子, 一杉 正仁討
Copyright
(Copyright © 2018, The Japanese Council of Traffic Science)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Many drivers have visual field disorders or color vision deficiency. To investigate the social liability of drivers with ophthalmic diseases involved in vehicle collisions, we analyzed criminal court cases in Japan. Materials were selected from judicial precedents and newspaper articles according to their databases. Five vehicle collision cases in which non-fatal drivers had ophthalmic diseases were selected for analysis; all drivers were men with an average age of 60 years. The ophthalmic diseases present among the drivers at the time of the collisions included cataracts in two cases, and either retinitis pigmentosa, cockeye, congenital color blindness, or visual field defect in each other case. In certain individuals, there was some disease overlap. All drivers had been aware of certain ophthalmic symptoms before the collisions. All cases were prosecuted for manslaughter; four cases received a guilty verdict, and one case was found not guilty. The drivers were judged as failing to perform their basic duty of care and ophthalmic diseases had little influence in determining the drivers' criminal liability. Even with an ophthalmic disease, the same duty of care while driving was required as for a healthy driver. Increasing awareness among drivers with ophthalmic diseases of their responsibility is important for traffic safety. Furthermore, guidelines for medical staffs who support drivers with ophthalmic diseases should be required to keep drivers safe
Language: ja
Keywords
criminal liability; ophthalmic diseases; vehicle collision; vehicle driving; 交通事故; 刑事責任; 眼疾患; 自動車運転