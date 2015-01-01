Abstract

Many drivers have visual field disorders or color vision deficiency. To investigate the social liability of drivers with ophthalmic diseases involved in vehicle collisions, we analyzed criminal court cases in Japan. Materials were selected from judicial precedents and newspaper articles according to their databases. Five vehicle collision cases in which non-fatal drivers had ophthalmic diseases were selected for analysis; all drivers were men with an average age of 60 years. The ophthalmic diseases present among the drivers at the time of the collisions included cataracts in two cases, and either retinitis pigmentosa, cockeye, congenital color blindness, or visual field defect in each other case. In certain individuals, there was some disease overlap. All drivers had been aware of certain ophthalmic symptoms before the collisions. All cases were prosecuted for manslaughter; four cases received a guilty verdict, and one case was found not guilty. The drivers were judged as failing to perform their basic duty of care and ophthalmic diseases had little influence in determining the drivers' criminal liability. Even with an ophthalmic disease, the same duty of care while driving was required as for a healthy driver. Increasing awareness among drivers with ophthalmic diseases of their responsibility is important for traffic safety. Furthermore, guidelines for medical staffs who support drivers with ophthalmic diseases should be required to keep drivers safe



Keywords: vehicle collision, ophthalmic diseases, vehicle driving, criminal liability



視野や色覚に何らかの異常がありながら、運転を継続している人は多い。眼疾患患者が自動車を運転して事故を起こした際の社会的責任を明らかにするために、本邦の刑事判例を検討した。国内で発生した交通死傷事故の刑事裁判例のうち、眼疾患があったと考えられる運転者による自動車事故で、運転者が生存している例を対象とした。対象例の抽出は、既報の報告にしたがって、過去の判例と新聞記事の検索で行った。対象は5例であり、すべて男性であった。年齢が判明している4例の平均年齢は60歳であった。事故時の眼疾患は、白内障が2例、網膜色素変性症、斜視、先天性色覚異常、視野欠損が各1例（重複あり）で、いずれの運転者も事故前から何らかの症状を自覚していた。対象例は、すべて過失犯として起訴され、有罪が4例、無罪が1例であった。有罪例では、運転者の眼疾患が刑事責任の判断に及ぼす影響はほとんどなく、運転者としての基本的な注意義務違反による過失と判断された。眼疾患に罹患している運転者でも、運転を行ううえでは健常者と同等の注意義務を果たすことが求められる。したがって、視野障害や色覚障害がある場合、運転者自身がそれを自覚し、運転時には自らの障害に応じた対処が求められる。このような運転時のリスクや責任を運転者に啓発するとともに、眼疾患や眼症状を有する人における自動車運転可否に関するガイドラインの作成など、医師が注意や指導を行いやすい基盤作りが必要であると考えられた。



キーワード: 交通事故, 眼疾患, 自動車運転, 刑事責任

Language: ja