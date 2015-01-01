Abstract

The purpose of this study was to clarify the relation between pedestrian-truck crash impact velocity and the risks of serious injury and fatality to pedestrians. We used truck-pedestrian accident data from the Japanese Institute for Traffic Accident Research and Data Analysis（ITARDA）database. We classified vehicle type into five categories: heavy-duty trucks（gross vehicle weight （GVW）≥11×103kg（11 tons）（t））, medium-duty trucks（5×103kg（5t）≤GVW＜11×103kg（11t））, light-duty trucks（GVW＜5×103kg（5t））, box vans, and sedans. The fatality risk was≤5％ for light-duty trucks, box vans, and sedans at impact velocities≤30km/h and for medium-duty trucks at impact velocities ≤20km/h. In addition, the fatality risk was≤10％ for heavy-duty trucks at impact velocities ≤10km/h. Thus, fatality risk appears strongly associated with vehicle class. The results also revealed that a 10-km/h reduction in impact velocities could mitigate the severity of pedestrian injuries at impact velocities≥30km/h for all five analyzed vehicle types. Therefore, serious injuries and fatalities to pedestrians will be greatly decreased when the collision mitigation system（CMS）developed and deployed throughout the vehicle fleet─including commercial trucks─to reduce impact velocities. The present results indicate that CMS design specifications should be separate between each vehicle type because of the strong dependence of serious-injury and fatality risks on vehicle type.



Keywords: commercial truck, vehicle impact velocity, vehicle-pedestrian accidents, serious-injury risk, fatality risk, collision mitigation system（CMS）



本稿では、歩行者検知型被害軽減装置を搭載する車両の衝突速度低減時の歩行者の被害軽減効果を明確にすることを目的とし、貨物車を含む車両の衝突速度と歩行者重傷率・死亡率との関係を交通事故実態に基づき分析した。ここでは、公益財団法人交通事故総合分析センター所有の交通事故統合データおよび事故例調査データを使用した。大型貨物車、中型貨物車、小型貨物車、1Box車、セダンを対象として、車両衝突速度が減少した場合の歩行者の傷害状況を分析した。セダンが30km/h以下、小型貨物車および1Box車が20km/h以下、中型貨物車が10km/h以下で歩行者に衝突した場合、死亡率は5％以下となった。大型貨物車は、10km/h以下で歩行者に衝突すると、死亡率が10％以下となった。このように歩行者の死亡率は、車種により異なる傾向を示すことが明らかとなった。また、車両衝突速度が30km/h以上の場合、衝突速度を10km/h低減させるだけでも死亡率は大幅に減少可能なことが示された。交通事故による死傷者を大幅に低減させる技術として、歩行者検知型被害軽減装置への期待は大きい。将来、車両衝突速度を減少させる機能が適切に作動可能な装置として、車種ごとに適切な目標を定めて開発され、貨物車を含む各種車両に適用された場合、交通事故における歩行者の死傷者数の大幅な減少が期待される。



キーワード: 貨物車, 車両衝突速度, 歩行者交通事故, 重傷率, 死亡率, 歩行者検知型被害軽減装置

Language: ja