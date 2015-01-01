Abstract

Pediatric concussions are common and many children seek care in emergency departments. Providing concussion discharge instructions to patients and families is part of routine standard of care. The objective of this study was to determine whether the use of the Acute Concussion Evaluation-Emergency Department Discharge Instructions (ACE-ED DI) improves the caregiver's knowledge of injury management, specifics about returning to school and sports activities, and outpatient follow-up. This was a quasi-experimental study conducted in an urban Level 1 trauma center pediatric emergency department (PED). A convenience sample of caregivers of children aged 5-18 years who presented to the PED with a concussion was recruited and consented to participate. Caregivers completed a 16-item survey to assess overall understanding of concussion management after instructions were given. Caregivers received the standard discharge instructions (SDIs) in Phase 1 and SDIs plus the ACE-ED DI in Phase 2. Descriptive statistics were used for demographic variables and t-test to compare groups. Sixty-three of 68 (93%) caregivers participated; 30 in the SDI group and 33 in the SDI plus ACE-ED DI group. Demographic characteristics were similar between groups. Caregivers who received the ACE-ED DI reported a 24% increase in helpfulness of written materials (p < 0.001), a 25% increase in perceived understanding about concussion injury and management (p < 0.001), a 23% increase in understanding about returning to school activities (p < 0.001), and were 17% more likely to follow up with their primary care provider (p < 0.001). The ACE-ED DI used in a PED was found to be more effective at increasing caregivers' perceived knowledge of concussion management, specifics about returning to school and sports activities, and outpatient follow-up.

