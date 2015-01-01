|
Citation
Dorji T. Clin. Case Rep. 2020; 8(1): 194-197.
Affiliation
Samtse General Hospital Samtse Bhutan.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
31998515
PMCID
Abstract
The classification of snakebite is based on clinical examination and laboratory tests. In cases, of suspected hemotoxic snakebite, the anti-snakebite venom (ASV) is administered based on 20-minute whole blood clotting time. However, the use of ASV should be guided by the presence of bleeding diathesis along with raised clotting time.
Language: en
Keywords
20‐minute WBCT; anti‐snake venom; snakebite; whole blood clotting time