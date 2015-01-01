SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Dorji T. Clin. Case Rep. 2020; 8(1): 194-197.

Affiliation

Samtse General Hospital Samtse Bhutan.

Copyright

DOI

10.1002/ccr3.2598

PMID

31998515

PMCID

PMC6982470

Abstract

The classification of snakebite is based on clinical examination and laboratory tests. In cases, of suspected hemotoxic snakebite, the anti-snakebite venom (ASV) is administered based on 20-minute whole blood clotting time. However, the use of ASV should be guided by the presence of bleeding diathesis along with raised clotting time.

Language: en

Keywords

20‐minute WBCT; anti‐snake venom; snakebite; whole blood clotting time

