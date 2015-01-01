Abstract

The classification of snakebite is based on clinical examination and laboratory tests. In cases, of suspected hemotoxic snakebite, the anti-snakebite venom (ASV) is administered based on 20-minute whole blood clotting time. However, the use of ASV should be guided by the presence of bleeding diathesis along with raised clotting time.



Language: en