Jeschke MG, Phelan HA, Wolf S, Romanowski K, Rehou S, Saetamal A, Weber J, Schulz J, New C, Wiktor A, Foster C, Deeter L, Tuohy K. J. Burn Care Res. 2020; 41(1): 65-83.

(Copyright © 2020, American Burn Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1093/jbcr/irz163

31999337

Advances in burn care have led to significant improvements in the outcomes of burn patients except in the elderly: burn patients ≥65 years of age.1,2 This is reflected in the LD50 for elderly burn patients, which has not significantly changed over the last three decades and is around 30 to 35% TBSA...


