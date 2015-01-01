|
Citation
|
Rabinowitz AR, Chervoneva I, Hart T, Oʼneil-Pirozzi TM, Bogner J, Dams-Oʼconnor K, Brown AW, Johnson-Greene D. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Moss Rehabilitation Research Institute, Elkins Park, Pennsylvania (Drs Rabinowitz and Hart); Department of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, Jefferson Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Dr Chervoneva); Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, and Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts (Dr O'Neil-Pirozzi); Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Ohio State University, Columbus (Dr Bogner); Departments of Rehabilitation Medicine and Neurology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York (Dr Dams-O'Connor); Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota (Dr Brown); and Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Miami School of Medicine, Florida (Dr Johnson-Greene).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31996607
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To characterize the influence of additional (both prior and subsequent) traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) on recovery after a moderate to severe index TBI. SETTING: Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems centers. PARTICIPANTS: Persons with moderate to severe TBI (N = 5054) enrolled in the TBI Model Systems National Database with complete outcome data for the outcomes of interest at 1-, 2-, and 5-year follow-up.
Language: en