Petranovich CL, Smith-Paine J, Wade SL, Yeates KO, Taylor HG, Stancin T, Kurowski BG. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, Children's Hospital Colorado and the University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado (Dr Petranovich); Department of Psychology, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio (Ms Smith-Paine); Department of Rehabilitation, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio (Dr Wade); Departments of Pediatrics and Clinical Neurosciences, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta (Dr Yeates); Biobehavioral Health Center, Nationwide Children's Hospital and Department of Pediatrics at The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio (Dr Taylor); Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio (Dr Stancin); and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Division of Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine, and Departments of Pediatrics and Neurology and Rehabilitation, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio (Dr Kurowski).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/HTR.0000000000000555

PMID

31996606

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Ohio Head Injury Outcomes study was a 12-year longitudinal study of early childhood traumatic brain injury (TBI). This article reviewed the findings pertaining to caregiver and family functioning and child cognition, behavior, social competence, emotional functioning, and academics. We further considered individual and social-environmental influences on recovery and interventions. SETTING: Recruitment was completed at 3 children's hospitals and 1 general hospital. PARTICIPANTS: Children aged 3 to 7 years at the time of injury with complicated mild to moderate and severe TBI or orthopedic injury requiring hospitalization were included.

DESIGN: A concurrent cohort/prospective research design was used. A baseline assessment was completed shortly after the injury. Follow-up assessments were completed at 6, 12, and 18 months and at an average of 38 and 82 months postinjury. MAIN MEASURES: At baseline, parents/guardians completed retrospective ratings of their child's behavioral, emotional, and social functioning preinjury. At the subsequent assessments, ratings reflected current functioning. Information about current family and caregiver functioning was collected at each time point and cognitive testing was completed at selected time points.

RESULTS AND CONCLUSIONS: Recovery after TBI is complex, varies over time, and involves injury-related and premorbid influences, cognition, genetics, and caregiver and family functioning. A sizable number of children with TBI have persisting unmet clinical needs.


Language: en
