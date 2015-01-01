|
Citation
|
Rietdijk R, Power E, Attard M, Heard R, Togher L. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Faculty of Health Sciences, The University of Sydney, Australia (Ms Rietdijk and Drs Power, Attard, Heard, and Togher); and Graduate School of Health, The University of Technology Sydney, Australia (Dr Power).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31996605
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To investigate the efficacy of telehealth-based and in-person social communication skills training (TBIconneCT) for people with moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) based on outcomes reported by the survivor and a close communication partner. SETTING: Australia. Two telehealth dyads were located outside Australia. PARTICIPANTS: Adults (n = 51) at least 6 months after moderate-severe TBI with social communication skills deficits, and their usual communication partners (family members, friends, or paid carers).
Language: en