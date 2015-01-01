|
Citation
|
Kornblith ES, Langa KM, Yaffe K, Gardner RC. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center, San Francisco, California (Drs Kornblith, Yaffe, and Gardner); Division of General Medicine, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor (Dr Langa); Veterans Affairs Center for Practice Management and Outcomes Research, Washington, District of Columbia (Dr Langa); Institute for Social Research, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor (Dr Langa); Institute of Gerontology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor (Dr Langa); Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor (Dr Langa); and Departments of Neurology (Drs Yaffe and Gardner) and Psychiatry & Epidemiology & Biostatistics (Dr Yaffe), University of California San Francisco (UCSF).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31996604
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To examine the association of lifetime history of traumatic brain injury (TBI) with later-life physical impairment (PI) and functional impairment (FI) and to evaluate the impact of neurobehavioral symptoms that frequently co-occur with TBI on these relations. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 1148 respondents to the 2014 Wave of the Health and Retirement Study, a nationally representative survey of older community-dwelling adults, randomly selected to participate in a TBI exposure survey. They reported no prior TBI (n = 737) or prior TBI (n = 411).
Language: en