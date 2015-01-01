|
MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2020; 69(4): 117.
(Copyright © 2020, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
PMID
31999687
In “TABLE on page 1444 there was an error. Demographic and e-cigarette, or vaping, product use characteristics among patients with hospitalized cases of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use–associated lung injury (EVALI) reported to CDC — United States, August–December 2019,” in the last column, under “Any CBD-containing product use,” in the first row below the row header “Combination of substance use,” the values for “Both THC- and nicotine-containing product use” should have read 81/214 (38).
