Abstract

Healthy development is likely to occur when an adolescent's risk factors are limited and when protective factors are fostered. Healthy development is further encouraged when youth feel valued, empowered, and form healthy social connections. Threats to the well-being of adolescents typically result from experimentation and psychosocial stressors. SSHADESS (strengths, school, home, activities, drugs, emotions/eating, sexuality, safety) is a mnemonic to facilitate collection of psychosocial history of critical life dimensions emphasizing strengths within a youth's life experience instead of solely focusing on risks, which in isolation can provoke feelings of shame. Because adolescents are more likely to access health care and share sensitive information when confidentiality is assured, clinicians should regularly offer confidential screening and counseling. When limited for time, a brief psychosocial screen may include current stressors, availability of a confidant, and school or work experience as a proxy for well-being. Clinicians should provide education to prevent initiation of tobacco use. Long-acting reversible contraceptives are safe and effective in adolescents and should be offered as first-line options to prevent pregnancy. Sexually active females 24 years or younger should be screened for gonorrhea and chlamydia annually. Adolescents 12 years or older should be screened for major depressive disorder when systems are available to ensure accurate diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up. Adolescents with body mass index at the 95th percentile or higher should be referred for comprehensive behavioral interventions. Seatbelt use and avoidance of distracted or impaired driving should be discussed. Clinicians should discuss digital literacy and appropriate online boundary setting and display of personal information.

