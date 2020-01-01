|
Citation
Frame HB, Finetto C, Dean JC, Neptune RR. Clin. Biomech. 2020; 73: 172-180.
Affiliation
Department of Mechanical Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin, Austin, TX, USA. Electronic address: rneptune@mail.utexas.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32004909
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Individuals post-stroke have an increased risk of falling, which can lead to injuries and reduced quality of life. This increased fall risk can be partially attributed to poorer balance control, which has been linked to altered post-stroke gait kinematics (e.g. an increased step width). The application of lateral stabilization to the pelvis reduces step width among neurologically-intact young and older adults, suggesting that lateral stabilization reduces the need for active frontal plane balance control. This study sought to determine if lateral stabilization is effective at improving common measures of gait performance and dynamic balance in neurologically-intact and post-stoke individuals who responded to the stabilization by reducing their step width.
Language: en
Keywords
Biomechanics, stroke; Gait; Rehabilitation; Stability; Stroke