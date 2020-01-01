Abstract

Background: Results on the association between posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and posttraumatic growth (PTG) are inconsistent, and there may be unknown factors mediating or moderating this relationship. Identifying these factors could help in developing an intervention strategy for promoting PTG. However, few studies have examined relationships among PTSS, resilience, and PTG concurrently, and no study has investigated the effect of childhood trauma on these relationships in adulthood. Objective: The aim of this study was to examine the moderated mediating effect of childhood trauma on resilience and its associations with PTSS and PTG in adult victims of traumatic accidents or crimes. We hypothesized that resilience would mediate relationships between PTSS and PTG and that its mediating effects would differ depending on childhood trauma. Methods: We included adult victims of accidents or crimes referred to a university hospital or specialized support centre (n = 143). PTSS, resilience, childhood trauma, and PTG were measured with the following questionnaires: PTSD Checklist for DSM-5, Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale, Adverse Childhood Experiences Questionnaire, and the Short Form of the Posttraumatic Growth Inventory, respectively. Results: The effect of PTSS on PTG was found to be fully mediated by resilience, and this mediating effect was moderated according to childhood trauma: the more childhood traumatic experiences, the greater the mediating effect of resilience was between PTSS and PTG. The effect of resilience on PTG was highest in the high childhood trauma group. Conclusion: Therapists treating individuals with psychological trauma should attempt to identify a history of childhood trauma and to evaluate resilience. Therapeutic approaches tailored according thereto may improve PTG among individuals with PTSS symptoms, especially those with high levels of childhood trauma.



Language: en





Antecedentes: Los resultados en la asociación entre síntomas de estrés postraumático (PTSS por sus siglas en inglés) y crecimiento postraumático (PTG por sus siglas en inglés) son inconsistentes, y pueden haber factores desconocidos mediando o moderando esta relación. Identificar estos factores pudiese ayudar en desarrollar una estrategia de intervención para promover el PTG. Sin embargo, pocos estudios han examinado las relaciones entre PTSS, resiliencia y PTG simultáneamente, y ningún estudio ha investigado el efecto del trauma infantil sobre estas relaciones en la adultez.Objetivo: el objetivo de este estudio fue examinar los efectos moderados mediadores del trauma infantil en la resiliencia y su asociación con PTSS y PTG en víctimas adultas de crimen o de accidentes traumáticos. Hipotetizamos que la resiliencia mediaría las relaciones entre PTSS y PTG y que sus efectos mediadores serían diferentes dependiendo del trauma infantil.Métodos: Incluimos en este estudio a víctimas adultas de accidentes o crímenes que fueron referidas a un hospital universitario o a un centro de apoyo especializado (n=143). PTSS, resiliencia, trauma infantil y PTG fueron medidos con los siguientes cuestionarios: lista de chequeo de TEPT para DSM-5, Escala de resiliencia Connor-Davidson, Cuestionario de Experiencias Adversas en la Infancia y la Forma Abreviada del Inventario de Crecimiento Postraumático, respectivamente.Resultados: Se encontró que los efectos de los PTSS en el PTG fueron completamente mediados por la resiliencia, y que este efecto mediador fue moderado de acuerdo al trauma infantil: a mayor cantidad de experiencias traumáticas en la infancia, mayor fue el efecto mediador de la resiliencia entre los PTSS y el PTG. El efecto de la resiliencia en el PTG fue mayor en el grupo con más trauma infantil.Conclusión: Los terapeutas que tratan a individuos con trauma psicológico deberían tratar de identificar antecedentes de trauma infantil y evaluar la resiliencia. Los enfoques terapéuticos diseñados para ello podrían mejorar el PTG entre individuos con PTSS, especialmente aquellos con alto nivel de trauma infantil.

Language: es





背景:创伤后应激症状 (PTSS) 和创伤后生长 (PTG) 之间的关联结果不一致, 可能存在未知因素中介或调节这种关系。识别这些因素可能有助于制定促进对PTG的干预策略。但是, 很少有研究同时检查PTSS, 韧性和PTG之间的关系, 没有研究调查儿童期创伤对成年后这些关系的影响。目的:本研究的目的是探讨童年创伤对韧性的带调节的中介作用, 及其和成年事故或犯罪受害者的PTSS和PTG的关系。我们假设, 复原力会中介PTSS和PTG之间的关系, 其中介效果会因童年创伤而有所不同。方法:在这项研究中, 我们纳入了转诊到大学医院或专业支持中心的事故或犯罪的成年受害者 (n = 143) 。 PTSS, 韧性, 童年创伤和PTG分别通过以下问卷进行了测量:DSM-5 PTSD症状清单, Connor-Davidson韧性量表, 负性童年经历问卷和创伤后成长量表简版。结果:PTSS对PTG的作用完全由韧性中介, 而这种中介作用是由童年创伤来调节的:童年创伤经历越多, PTSS和PTG之间的韧性中介作用越大。在高童年创伤暴露组中, 韧性对PTG的影响最高。结论:治疗心理创伤患者的治疗师应尝试确定儿童创伤史, 并评估其韧性程度。根据其量身定制的治疗方法可以促进具有PTS症状的个体 (尤其是童年创伤暴露水平高的个体) 的PTG。.

Language: zh