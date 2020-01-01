|
Citation
|
Muir BC, Bodratti LA, Morris CE, Haddad JM, van Emmerik REA, Rietdyk S. Gait Posture 2020; 77: 100-104.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Health and Kinesiology, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA; Center for Aging and the Life Course, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32006717
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: When stepping over obstacles, analyses have focused on the successful trials to understand adaptive gait. However, examination of the inadvertent trips that occasionally occur in the laboratory can provide a rich source of information regarding the gait characteristics underlying trip-related falls. RESEARCH QUESTION: What gait variables during obstacle crossing are associated with inadvertent obstacle contacts, and are these variables different across the lifespan? METHODS: Three age groups included: young adults (20-35 years, N = 20), middle-aged adults (50-64 years, N = 15), and older adults (65-79 years, N = 19). A stationary, visible obstacle (26 cm tall) was placed in the middle of a walkway. Foot trajectories and head angles were compared between contact and non-contact trials.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adaptive gait; Aging; Falls; Foot placement; Trips; Vision