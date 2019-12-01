|
Frumkin K. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Emergency Medicine Department, Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Virginia.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32005609
BACKGROUND: Every emergency department (ED) faces both a rising tide and a revolving door of elderly patients. Unplanned short-term returns after a recent ED evaluation or hospital admission are sentinel events. Consequences include substantial functional decline, reduced health-related quality of life, and increased risk of dependency or death. Returning families, unaware of the significant likelihood of deterioration after an ED or hospital discharge, often harbor suspicions that something was missed. Literature describing the significant likelihood of functional decline in elderly patients after ED or hospital discharge is presented. Suggestions for incorporating the potential for subsequent deterioration into the evaluation of elderly ED patients and the discussions surrounding disposition decisions are included.
emergency department returns; functional decline; geriatrics; posthospital syndrome