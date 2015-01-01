|
Citation
Shafiq S, Dahal S, Siddiquee NKA, Dhimal M, Jha AK. J. Nepal Health Res. Counc. 2020; 17(4): 416-423.
Affiliation
Nepal Health Research Council, Ramshah Path, Kathmandu, Nepal.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Nepal Health Research Council)
DOI
PMID
32001842
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Road traffic accidents is a leading cause of injury and death globally. The consequences of road traffic accidents are prominent in developing countries that can least afford to meet the health services, economic and societal challenges. Nepal and Bangladesh are two developing country of South Asia who bear a large share of burden due to road traffic injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
Bangladesh; Nepal; road traffic injury; road traffic accident; traffic acts and laws.