Abstract

BACKGROUND: Neuropsychiatric symptoms (NPS) have been shown to affect the progression and development of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in the elderly. However, the published data are still controversial and limited in large cohort-based NPS study.



AIM: To explore the potential relationship between NPS and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) among the elderly of Chinese community.



METHODS: A total of 465 Chinese community-dwelling elderly (age ≥ 60 years) with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) were recruited into this investigation. At baseline, enrolled participants were assessed for Clinical Dementia Rating (CDR), mini-psychiatric examination. They were also subjected to categorical language fluency test, list learning and delayed recall. We assessed the NPS severity by Neuropsychological Inventory (NPI). The global cognitive status (GCS) of the participants at the end of the 3-year study period were measured with the CDR.



RESULTS: Approximately 41.6% of subjects had 1 or more NPS (total NPI score ≥ 1) at baseline. The most common NPSs were nocturnal behavior (20.8%), depression (17.3%), apathy (12.7%) and anxiety (13.2%). At the end of 3-year follow-up, 26.9% of baseline depressed patients developed AD, while 15.2% of baseline non-depressed patients developed AD (χ2 = 4.86, P=0. 04). Abnormal motor behavior was significantly correlated with cognitive deterioration as well (χ2 = 5.75, P=0. 03). Logistic regression analysis revealed that depression was considered as a risk factor for AD progression at baseline (95% CI: 1.12-5.67, OR=2.37, P=0.03).



CONCLUSIONS: Depression may be an independent factor representing early neurodegeneration in elder patients with MCI. Further studies are warranted to assess whether effective management of NPS promotes the cognitive functions.

Language: en