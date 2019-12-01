|
Citation
Agarwal M, Lovegrove MC, Geller RJ, Pomerleau AC, Sapiano MRP, Weidle NJ, Morgan BW, Budnitz DS. J. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, GA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32005542
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To identify types of containers from which young children accessed solid dose medications (SDMs) during unsupervised medication exposures and the intended recipients of the medications to advance prevention. STUDY DESIGN: From February to September 2017, 5 US poison centers enrolled individuals calling about unsupervised solid dose medication exposures by children ≤5 years. Study participants answered contextually directed questions about exposure circumstances.
Language: en
Keywords
|
drug packaging; medication ingestion; medication safety; pediatric poisoning; poison prevention; unit-dose packaging