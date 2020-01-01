|
The purpose of this non-experimental descriptive study was to measure psychiatric clinical nurses' (N = 25) perceptions of the Edmonson Psychiatric Falls Risk Assessment Tool© (EPFRAT) compared to the Morse Fall Scale (MFS) and to evaluate patient falls with injury rates 12 months before and after the study. The setting was a 27-bed, adult psychiatric unit in a community-based teaching hospital located in the Northeast region of the United States. The EPFRAT and MFS were used to assess fall risk in 216 patients over 3 months.
