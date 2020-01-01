Abstract

The purpose of this non-experimental descriptive study was to measure psychiatric clinical nurses' (N = 25) perceptions of the Edmonson Psychiatric Falls Risk Assessment Tool© (EPFRAT) compared to the Morse Fall Scale (MFS) and to evaluate patient falls with injury rates 12 months before and after the study. The setting was a 27-bed, adult psychiatric unit in a community-based teaching hospital located in the Northeast region of the United States. The EPFRAT and MFS were used to assess fall risk in 216 patients over 3 months.



FINDINGS indicated that the EPFRAT was more user-friendly and relevant; improved nurses' clinical judgment in identifying high-risk patients; and nurses were supportive toward changing practice from using the MFS to EPFRAT for fall risk assessment. Falls with injury rates decreased by 0.52 per 1,000 patient care days post-implementation of the EPFRAT. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, 58(2), 21-26.].



