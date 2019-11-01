Abstract

OBJECTIVES: With the progress of aging, fall injuries have become a global public health issue. This research was conducted to describe in detail situations of injury occurrence among the elderly by distinguishing between falls from heights and ground-level falls. We assume that different fall mechanisms occur in different situations and result in a wide range of consequences. STUDY DESIGN: This is a registry-based descriptive study.



METHODS: The analysis included 55,126 patients with fall injuries, aged 65 years and more, having an Injury Severity Score (ISS) ≧9, and registered in a trauma registry in Japan between 2004 and 2015. We described patients' distribution in terms of age, severity, outcome, season, time, and injured body parts by gender and fall mechanisms.



RESULTS: Falls from heights (n = 15,748) were more common among men and those younger than 75 years. Ground-level falls (n = 39,378) were more common among women and those older than 75 years. The ISS was high in men and for those who fell from heights. Falls from heights were common in autumn, whereas ground-level falls were common in winter. Both mechanisms occurred frequently during the daytime. The head and lower extremities were the most commonly injured parts for those who fell from heights and ground-level falls, respectively. Injuries to the head, chest, spine, upper extremities, and pelvis were common among those who fell from heights. Injuries to the lower extremities were common in ground-level fallers. Among those who fell from heights, women had more frequent lower extremity injuries than did men. Among ground-level fallers, men had more frequent head injuries than did women. The highest case-fatality rate was recorded for abdominal injuries among those who fell from heights and head injuries among ground-level fallers. In both mechanisms of injury, the case-fatality rate of limbs was the lowest.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study showed different patterns between falls from heights and ground-level falls, whereas previous studies rarely distinguished between these two fall mechanisms.



