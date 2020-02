Abstract

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-44986-7, published online 13 June 2019



The original version of this Article contained a typographical error in the spelling of the author Ning Wang in the equal contribution statement, which was incorrectly given as Ning Wanga. This error has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of this Article.

