Sleep disturbances, posttraumatic stress disorder, and traumatic brain injury are highly prevalent in military personnel and veterans. These disorders can negatively impact military performance. Although literature evaluating how posttraumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury directly impact military performance is limited, there is evidence supporting that these disorders negatively impact cognitive and social functioning. What is not clear is if impaired performance results from these entities individually, or a combination of each. Further research using standardized evaluations for the clinical disorders and metrics of military performance is required to assess the overall performance decrements related to these disorders.



