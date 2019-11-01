SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Moore BA, Brock MS, Brager A, Collen J, LoPresti M, Mysliwiec V. Sleep Med. Clin. 2020; 15(1): 87-100.

Affiliation

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, 7550 IH 10 West, Suite 1300, San Antonio, TX 78229, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsmc.2019.11.004

PMID

32005353

Abstract

Sleep disturbances, posttraumatic stress disorder, and traumatic brain injury are highly prevalent in military personnel and veterans. These disorders can negatively impact military performance. Although literature evaluating how posttraumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury directly impact military performance is limited, there is evidence supporting that these disorders negatively impact cognitive and social functioning. What is not clear is if impaired performance results from these entities individually, or a combination of each. Further research using standardized evaluations for the clinical disorders and metrics of military performance is required to assess the overall performance decrements related to these disorders.

Copyright © 2019 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Military personnel; Performance; Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); Sleep disorders; Traumatic brain injury (TBI); Veterans

