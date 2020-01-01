|
Citation
Dullaert M, Oerlemans J, Hallaert G, De Paepe P, Kalala Okito JP. World Neurosurg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Ghent University Hospital, C. Heymanslaan 10, B-9000 Ghent, Belgium; Department of Neurosurgery, Ghent University Hospital, C. Heymanslaan 10, B-9000 Ghent, Belgium.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32001409
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The goal of this retrospective study is to externally validate the CRASH clinical calculator as a prognostic tool. Mortality at 14 days and an unfavourable outcome (i.e. a GOS score of less than 4) after six months were the primary endpoints. MATERIAL & METHODS: Adults patients admitted to the ER of Ghent University Hospital during 2010-2014 because of traumatic brain injury (TBI) were included in the study. The CRASH-score was calculated for every patient and then compared to real-life outcome at 14 days and 6 months. Researchers were blinded for each other's results and each observer either calculated the CRASH-score or obtained clinical outcome. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC)-analysis was used to validate the CRASH calculator. The prognostic value of other variables was tested using logistic regression (p<0.05 = significant).
Keywords
CRASH calculator; Traumatic Brain Injury; outcome assessment; prognostic factors