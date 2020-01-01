|
Citation
Sallinen M, Pylkkönen M, Puttonen S, Sihvola M, Akerstedt T. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 137: e105442.
Affiliation
Karolinska Institute, Department of Clinical Neurosciences, Stockholm, Sweden; Stockholm University, Department of Psychology, Stockholm, Sweden.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32007780
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Recent studies suggest heavy vehicle drivers self-estimate their sleepiness unexpectedly low during night duties. The present study compared sleepiness ratings of long-haul truck drivers with those of long-haul airline pilots during night and non-night duties. In addition, the correspondence between self-rated manifest and predicted latent sleepiness was examined in the two groups.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Commercial aviation; Professional drivers; Road transportation; Sleepiness; Working hours