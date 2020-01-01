|
Blader JC, Pliszka SR, Kafantaris V, Foley CA, Carlson GA, Crowell JA, Bailey BY, Sauder C, Daviss WB, Sinha C, Matthews TL, Margulies DM. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Renaissance School of Medicine, Stony Brook University, NY.
PMID
32007604
OBJECTIVE: Stimulant medications are the most prevalent first-line pharmacotherapy for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but children with aggressive behavior often receive multi-agent treatment. There is sparse evidence for the benefits of adjunctive medications when stimulant monotherapy has proved inadequate, yet the adverse effects of common adjuncts are well-established. This study compared the efficacy in reducing aggressive behavior of risperidone (RISP), divalproex sodium (DVPX), and placebo (PBO) added to stimulant medication among children whose symptoms persisted after individually-optimized stimulant treatment.
aggression; anticonvulsants; antipsychotic agents; attention deficit and disruptive behavior disorders; central nervous system stimulants