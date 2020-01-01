|
Citation
|
Robinson LS, Brown T, O'Brien L. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Occupational Therapy, Monash University - Peninsula Campus, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32007372
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Injuries to the hand and wrist from sport and exercise are common and costly. This cost-of-illness analysis was performed to estimate the economic implications of hand and wrist injuries that were sustained as a result of participation during sport or exercise. PERSPECTIVE: Cost estimates were calculated from resource use in the emergency, inpatient and outpatient settings from the perspective of one public healthcare service. SETTING: Alfred Health, a large public health service with two emergency departments located in Victoria, Australia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cost-of-illness; Epidemiology; Hand injury; Health economics; Wrist injury