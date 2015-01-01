Abstract

An 8-year-old girl presented to our emergency department with a headache, nausea, and double vision. 2·5 h earlier, she had been hit on her right eye by a soccer ball during a physical education lesson at school. According to her parents, she had vomited and appeared to be lethargic. On physical examination, her heart rate was 64 beats per min, and she had a haematoma around the right zygoma ( figure); there were no other abnormalities seen on external examination of her eye. However, the girl said she had vertical diplopia in all directions of gaze, and she was unable to elevate her right eye ...

Language: en