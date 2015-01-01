|
Citation
Ransome Y, Subramanian SV, Duncan DT, Vlahov D, Warren J. Spat. Spatiotemporal Epidemiol. 2020; 32: e100306.
Affiliation
|
Department of Biostatistics, Yale School of Public Health, New Haven, CT 06510, United States.
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32007280
Abstract
Drug- and alcohol-poisoning deaths remain current public health problems. Studies to date have typically focused on individual-level predictors of drug overdose deaths, and there remains a limited understanding of the spatiotemporal patterns and predictors of the joint outcomes. We use a hierarchical Bayesian spatiotemporal multivariate Poisson regression model on data from (N = 167) ZIP-codes between 2009 and 2014 in New York City to examine the spatiotemporal patterns of the joint occurrence of drug (opioids) and alcohol-poisoning deaths, and the covariates associated with each outcome.
Language: en
Keywords
Alcohol; Drug overdose; Multivariate; Poverty; Spatiotemporal