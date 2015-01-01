Abstract

BACKGROUND: Medical respite programs provide a safe place for people experiencing homelessness to recover from an acute illness or injury. Many patients in respite programs have experienced a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that impedes their ability to complete the self-management tasks necessary to recover from an acute medical condition. Patients with brain injuries may also have behavioral problems that are difficult to manage in a medical respite setting.



OBJECTIVE: This paper describes the experiences of one medical respite program in screening, assessing, and treating patients experiencing homelessness who have traumatic brain injuries.



METHODS: Services by clinical providers were tailored to better address needs of those with a history of TBI, as well as implementation of environmental modifications. Two retrospective case studies were completed to illustrate the importance of addressing TBIs in respite programs.



RESULTS: Modifications to programming can improve patient outcomes and assist in transitioning patients to appropriate community resources.



CONCLUSIONS: Identifying and treating patients with TBIs in respite programs can result in long-term positive benefits for patients.

Language: en