Brocht C, Sheldon P, Synovec C. Work 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Health Care for the Homeless, Baltimore, MD USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/WOR-203083

PMID

32007975

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Medical respite programs provide a safe place for people experiencing homelessness to recover from an acute illness or injury. Many patients in respite programs have experienced a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that impedes their ability to complete the self-management tasks necessary to recover from an acute medical condition. Patients with brain injuries may also have behavioral problems that are difficult to manage in a medical respite setting.

OBJECTIVE: This paper describes the experiences of one medical respite program in screening, assessing, and treating patients experiencing homelessness who have traumatic brain injuries.

METHODS: Services by clinical providers were tailored to better address needs of those with a history of TBI, as well as implementation of environmental modifications. Two retrospective case studies were completed to illustrate the importance of addressing TBIs in respite programs.

RESULTS: Modifications to programming can improve patient outcomes and assist in transitioning patients to appropriate community resources.

CONCLUSIONS: Identifying and treating patients with TBIs in respite programs can result in long-term positive benefits for patients.


Language: en

Keywords

Homelessness; homeless shelter; medical respite program; rehabilitation; self-management

