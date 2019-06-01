|
Song J, Chang Z, Li W, Feng Z, Wu J, Cao Q, Liu J. Cities 2019; 95: e102381.
City areas experiencing disproportionate vulnerability levels to urban flooding events have attracted attention. Resilience is widely accepted as a strategy for reducing the risks of vulnerability and maintaining sustainable development. This research conceptualized vulnerability to hazard and exposure, and resilience to adaptation to urban flooding and explores their associations from a spatial balance perspective. The hazard of urban flooding was evaluated by hydrographic models, whereas exposure and adaptation were examined by indexes. Shenzhen, a densely populated socialist Chinese city, was selected as the case city.
Adaptation; Climate change; Spatial balance; Urban flooding; Urbanization; Vulnerability