Abstract

Youth suicide is massive public health problem. Although adolescent suicide has received greater attention in the professional literature, suicidal behavior in the form of suicidal ideation, suicide threats and/or plans, suicide attempts, and suicide does occur in preadolescent children. This article provides an overview of suicidal behavior in children, including the scope of the problem, developmental issues, risk factors, warning signs, and protective factors. Given that children spend much of their time in elementary schools, and that schools are considered appropriate and logical venues for suicide prevention efforts, the implications of child suicidal behavior for elementary schools and school-based mental health professionals are discussed.

