Abstract

In Japan, tall minivans are very popular recently. The center of gravity height of those vehicles are rather higher. So they tend to rollover after even slight collisions. Rolling over of tall minivans cause the occupants to fall down to the road surface, and their heads are squeezed by the pillars of rolling vans. We carried out a crash test using a tall minivan simulating the real accident and reconstructed it using the computer simulation PC-Crash. Through them we realized that the rollovers happen when the yaw rate of the vehicles after collisions are synchronized with the rolling resonance frequency of the vehicles. So we recommend car manufacturers to announce the danger of tall minivans to the users and to equip curtain shield airbags in the minivans to prevent occupants being thrown out of the vehicles.

