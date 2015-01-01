Abstract

To resume driving for the patients recovered from stroke, comprehensive support by occupational therapists and medical doctors has been performed in our hospital. Four males with the disturbance of cognitive function or higher brain functions were participated in the support program. Based on the physical examinations and neuropsychological examinations, adequate suggestion, prefer or stop driving, was advised. Then, permission to drive a vehicle was decided after an audit of the results of simple perspective, reaction tests and the reports by physician at the Public Safety Commission. For a patient without enough cognitive function to drive a vehicle, although medical staffs suggested avoid driving, the Public Safety Commission permitted to driving resumption legally. To adequately decide the driving ability, first, medical staffs must have thorough knowledge of the legal and practical aspects of resume driving. Then, promoting community integration is needed to enhance the resumption of driving for the stroke patients.

Language: ja