Vázquez AL, Domenech Rodríguez MM, Schwartz S, Amador Buenabad NG, Bustos Gamiño MN, Gutierrez López ML, Villatoro Velázquez JA. J. Latinx Psychol. 2019; 7(4): 273-283.
(Copyright © 2019, American Psychological Association)
The United States and Mexico have seen significant increases in the prevalence of substance use among Latinx adolescents in the last 20 years. Research is needed to address rising national rates of substances use to inform the development of policies and intervention programs targeting Latinx youth. Our primary aim was to identify demographic factors associated with substance initiation and use among elementary age Latinx youth. Data for the present study include 52,171 elementary students in 5th and 6th grades, who participated in the National Survey of Drug Use Among Students (ENCODE) in Mexico. Youths reported demographic information, rates of substance use for alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, inhalant, and other substances, or intention for first time substance use.
Adolescent Characteristics; Demographic Characteristics; Drug Usage; Elementary School Students; Junior High School Students; Latinos/Latinas; Life Span; Marijuana; Middle School Students; Smokeless Tobacco; Test Construction; Underage Drinking