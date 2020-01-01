Abstract

This study explored Latinx sexual minority youth adjustment in the context of three minority stressors--Latinx discrimination, lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender (LGBT) discrimination, and internalized homonegativity. In addition, the potential moderating role of cultural orientation processes (acculturation and enculturation) in mitigating minority stressors was examined. The U.S.-based sample consisted of 377 sexual minority youth, aged 14 to 24 (M = 20.25, SD = 2.63), who also identified as Latinx. All 3 minority stressors were associated with depressive symptoms and self-esteem in the expected directions. Higher levels of acculturation were associated with greater depressive symptoms and lower self-esteem in the presence of Latinx discrimination. Lower acculturation was a risk enhancer for self-esteem in the context of internalized homonegativity. Finally, enculturation moderated the association between LGBT discrimination, internalized homonegativity, and self-esteem. These findings highlight the importance of examining culturally relevant factors in research with Latinx sexual minority youth. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en