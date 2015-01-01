SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Aliche JC, Ifeagwazi CM, Onyishi IE, Mefoh PC. J. Loss Trauma 2019; 24(8): 736-749.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15325024.2019.1624416

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study aims to explore the relationship between social support, meaningful life, posttraumatic growth (PTG), and resilience among young adult survivors of a terror attack. A random sample of 392 young adults who survived the Fulani herdsmen attack three years prior to this study was drawn from a community in Southeastern Nigeria. Individuals reported high levels of PTG (M = 68.00; SD = 17.04) and resilience (M = 68.64; SD = 16.77). Social support had a significant positive relationship with PTG and resilience, yet this relationship was fully mediated by a meaningful life. The findings highlight the importance of identifying potential avenues for growth and resilience in survivors of herdsmen attacks and the key roles social support and meaningful life play in promoting PTG and resilience.


Language: en

Keywords

posttraumatic growth; presence of meaning in life; resilience; social support; Young adult survivors of herdsmen attacks

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print