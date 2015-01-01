Abstract

This study aims to explore the relationship between social support, meaningful life, posttraumatic growth (PTG), and resilience among young adult survivors of a terror attack. A random sample of 392 young adults who survived the Fulani herdsmen attack three years prior to this study was drawn from a community in Southeastern Nigeria. Individuals reported high levels of PTG (M = 68.00; SD = 17.04) and resilience (M = 68.64; SD = 16.77). Social support had a significant positive relationship with PTG and resilience, yet this relationship was fully mediated by a meaningful life. The findings highlight the importance of identifying potential avenues for growth and resilience in survivors of herdsmen attacks and the key roles social support and meaningful life play in promoting PTG and resilience.

