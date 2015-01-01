Abstract

Research on psychological growth after suffering has focused on survivors and victims of trauma and has largely ignored those who are not on the receiving end. The current study aimed to understand the sense of growth adolescents may experience as a result of hurting others by applying the theoretical model of posttraumatic growth. Adolescents completed a series of questions.



RESULTS demonstrated, consistent with the model, the more central the events were to the adolescents and the more they deliberately thought about the event, the more growth they reported. However, neither social support nor intrusive rumination were associated with growth. These findings demonstrate that some factors associated with personal growth after hurting others overlap with the theoretical model.

