Abstract

Rock avalanche-debris flows triggered by earthquakes commonly take place in mountainous areas. When entering a body of water, due to good fluidity they can move for some time instead of halting in water. In this study, we proposed a method for calculating the surge height of rock avalanche-debris flows based on momentum balance and designed a series of model tests to validate this method. The experimental variables include the initial water depth, landslide velocity, and landslide volume. According to the experimental results, we analyzed the maximum wave height in sliding zone based on momentum balance. In addition, we investigated the surge height and proposed the calculation method in propagating zone and running up zone. In this way, we can find out the surge height in different areas when a rock avalanche-debris flow impacts into the water, which could provide a basis for analyzing the burst of barrier lakes.

Language: en