Mazerolle L, Bennett S, Antrobus E, Cardwell SM, Eggins E, Piquero AR. J. Quant. Criminol. 2019; 35(4): 663-689.
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
OBJECTIVETruancy in adolescence is related to detrimental developmental outcomes over the life-course, including a greater risk for delinquency during adolescence and offending in adulthood. This paper presents results from the Ability School Engagement Program (ASEP): a Third Party Policing partnership between schools and police that sought to disrupt the relationship between truancy and delinquency by communicating, in a procedurally fair dialogue, the legal responsibilities of parents to ensure their children attend school. This paper examines the impact of ASEP on antisocial behavior and the modifying effects of ASEP on the relationship between willingness to go to school and antisocial behavior.
Delinquency; Longitudinal analyses; Randomized field trial; Third party policing; Truancy