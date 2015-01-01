Abstract

Economic violence (EV) or financial violence (FV) is one form of intimate partner violence (IPV), which has received less attention from scholars, policymakers, and social work practitioners. This study explores and describes the lived experiences of 24 rural Ghanaian women with economic violence within intimate partner relationships as wives, mothers, co-wives, and girlfriends. A qualitative methodology utilized a purposeful sample of 24 self-identified female victims as participants aged 20-50 years from three different rural communities in the southeastern region of Ghana. Data collected through individual semi-structured in-depth face-to-face interviews and data analysis utilized a qualitative thematic content analysis approach using Miles, Huberman, and Saldana (2014) 's thematic process. Data analysis identifies four main themes namely: (1) Exploitation of family resources; (2) Refusal of spouse/partner to support economic activities; (3) Not benefiting from commonly acquired marital properties; and 4) Inadequate reward for contributions. The article discusses policy implications, mental health interventions and suggestions for the provision of professional services and programs to increase the socioeconomic development of rural communities in Ghana.

