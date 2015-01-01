Abstract

Decades of research have been dedicated to understanding intimate partner violence. A recent form of intimate partner violence is digital dating abuse, which involves electronic intrusion in romantic relationships. Previous research has focused on the effects of digital dating abuse on victims, yet little research has focused on the factors which drive the perpetration of digital dating abuse, especially from an evolutionary perspective. Recent research has focused on whether mating-relevant factors such as mate value discrepancy predict the perpetration of digital dating abuse, suggesting digital dating abuse could be a mate retention tactic. Here, we replicated and extended that finding in two independent samples (study 1, n = 177; Study 2, n = 134) by showing large mate value discrepancies positively predict digital dating abuse, therefore suggesting that digital dating abuse could be a contemporary cost-inflicting mate retention strategy. We also explored whether intrasexual competition, self-esteem, and experience of previous infidelity predicted the perpetration of digital dating abuse, finding no significant relationships. These findings from two studies, replicate, extend, and provide further support that digital dating abuse is a mate retention tactic. This research advances our understanding of digital dating abuse from an evolutionary psychological perspective.

