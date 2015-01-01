|
Citation
|
Zhao Y, Zhao Y, Lee YT, Chen L. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2020; 155: e109706.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Studies have documented that school bullying victimization (SBV) triggered by interpersonal relationship risks (IRRs) can increase depression. However, the predictive patterns of cumulative IRRs (CIRR; classmate, parent-child, teacher-student, and friend relationships risks) on SBV and depression and its psychological mechanism remain unclear from a positive psychological perspective. This study explored CIRR models for SBV and depression and tested two mediation models of resilience in relationships among CIRR, SBV and depression. Self-report questionnaires were answered by 742 valid participants between 11 and 19 years of age.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cumulative interpersonal relationship risks (CIRR); Depression; Resilience; School bullying victimization (SBV); Serial mediation