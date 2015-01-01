Abstract

The literature on shrinking cities has significantly grown in recent years. Little work, however, has been done toward the development of a shrinking city typology, which could help inform solutions and strategies to address problems associated with population loss. With a focus on central cities, this article identifies 367 shrinking cities within the United States and categorizes them using a geographic information system to identify seven types of shrinking cities in the United States: (1) large shrinking central cities, (2) inner-ring suburbs of shrinking central cities, (3) outer-ring suburbs of shrinking central cities, (4) inner-ring suburbs of growing central cities, (5) outer-ring suburbs of growing central cities, (6) small shrinking central cities in small Metropolitan Statistical Areas, and (7) small shrinking cities in small Micropolitan Statistical Areas. The empirically generated clusters, combined with associated social and demographic information, identify separate but sometimes interrelated shrinking city types and provide a new perspective for addressing the problems faced by U.S. shrinking cities. Key Words: population decline, shrinking cities, typology, urban population.



近年来, 收缩城市的文献大幅增加, 但鲜少有研究关照收缩城市类型学的发展, 而该研究能够协助告知人口减少相关问题的应对方法与策略。本文聚焦中心城市, 指认美国三百六十七个收缩城市, 并运用地理信息系统进行分类, 以辨识美国收缩城市的七大类型：（1）收缩的大型中心城市；（2）收缩中心城市的内环郊区；（3）收缩中心城市的外环郊区；（4）成长中的中心城市的内环郊区；（5）成长中的中心城市的外环郊区；（6）小型都会统计区的小型收缩中心城市；（7）小型都市统计区的小型收缩城市。在经验上生成的集群, 结合相关的社会和人口信息, 指认出分离但有时却相互关联的收缩城市类型, 并为应对美国收缩城市的问题提供崭新的视角。 关键词：人口减少, 收缩城市, 类型学, 城市人口。



La literatura sobre ciudades en proceso de contracción demográfica ha crecido significativamente en años recientes. Sin embargo, ha sido escaso el trabajo realizado para desarrollar una tipología de contracción urbana, que pueda ayudar a formular soluciones y estrategias para enfrentar los problemas asociados con la pérdida de población. Enfocándose en las ciudades centrales, este artículo identifica 367 ciudades en contracción dentro de los Estados Unidos, las cuales se categorizan usando un sistema de información geográfica para identificar siete tipos de ciudades contraídas en el país: (1) ciudades centrales grandes contraídas, (2) suburbios del anillo interior en ciudades centrales contraídas; (3) suburbios del anillo exterior en ciudades centrales contraídas; (4) suburbios del anillo interior en ciudades centrales en crecimiento; (5) suburbios del anillo exterior en ciudades centrales en crecimiento; (6) ciudades centrales pequeñas contraídas de Áreas Estadísticas Metropolitanas pequeñas, y (7) ciudades pequeñas contraídas de Áreas Estadísticas Metropolitanas pequeñas. Las aglomeraciones empíricamente generadas, combinadas con la información social y demográfica asociada, identifican tipos de ciudades contraídas separados, aunque a veces interrelacionados, y suministran una nueva perspectiva para abocar los problemas que enfrentan las ciudades contraídas.



Palabras clave: ciudades contraídas, declinación demográfica, población urbana, tipología

Language: en