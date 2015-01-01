|
Gini G, Thornberg R, Pozzoli T. Psychol. Violence 2020; 10(1): 38-47.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: Bullying research has recently focused on how moral cognitions and emotions shape the bullying context, though research has less assessed whether and how morality influences the bystander behaviors of youth. The present study assessed whether the level of moral distress students feel when they do not intervene to help bullied peers mediates the relationship between individual moral disengagement and bystander intervention, and whether these associations are moderated by students' perception of collective moral disengagement in their classrooms.
