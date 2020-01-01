|
Citation
|
Hyndman B, Zundans-Fraser L. Health Promot. J. Austr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Faculty of Arts & Education, Charles Sturt University, NSW, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Australian Health Promotion Association, Publisher CAIRO Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32012399
|
Abstract
|
ISSUE ADDRESSED: Across Australia there are inconsistent and varying guidelines or 'recommendations' across a number of jurisdictions for the protection of school children from heat-related consequences, yet there is no national policy for heat protection in school settings. The aim of this study was to determine public perceptions of the efficacy of implementing a heat protection policy for Australian schools.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
education; heat policy; protection; schools; wellbeing