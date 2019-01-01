Abstract

Mental illness often leads to functional deficits that likely affect one's driving performance and may even pose threat to other road users. However, having a mental illness does not automatically preclude one from driving which is essential to mobility and productivity. Indeed, evaluating their fitness-to-drive would be of necessary. Despite that, there is still a lack of a local driving evaluation service that specifically addresses the impact of mental illness on driving capacity. This paper discusses the needs to evaluate the fitness-to-drive of people with mental illness. It advocates the development of such specific driver assessment service with a local example as illustration. Lastly, some of the challenges related to the drivers' responsibility to declare personal health status and large variety of assessment approaches are also discussed.



