Abstract

The present research seeks the notion of the appropriateness of "Hwalek-Sengstock Elder Abuse Screening Test (H-S/East)", and psychometric properties to analyses cultural aspects of elder abuse in the Iranian community dwellers referred to clinics. In this cross-sectional validation study 364 participants, 60 years and over were selected from outpatient' clinics. The SF-36, GDS-15, and AMT scores were used for concurrent validity. The Brief Abuse Screen for the Elderly (BASE) scale was examined to determine the sensitivity and specificity of the Iranian version H-S/East. The elder abuse rate in participants was 29.4% based on cutoff ≥4, while a significant correlation was found in Iranian version H-S/EAST with depression and SF-36 subscale MCS at P < .01, and four factors observed. Optimal cutoff ≥4 obtained with 82.8% sensitivity and 84.5% specificity. It seems the Iranian version of H-S/East demonstrates concurrent validity and fair reliability in elderly outpatients, while construct validity should be carried out in the Iranian elder illiterate population and other languages/cultures.

