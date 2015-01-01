Abstract

With increased awareness of the association of being bullied and adverse well-being, health care clinicians are well positioned to identify warning signs among young patients. Elevated levels of anxiety or depression, frequent headaches or stomachaches, as well as repeated tardiness and school absences are some of the most typical signs of being bullied.



One in every 5 youth face repeated bullying at school in the United States. Because of the prevalence and potentially devastating consequences of mistreatment by peers, bullying is considered a public health problem. The good news is that school-based antibullying programs can successfully decrease the number of youth engaging in and experiencing bullying ...

