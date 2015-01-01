|
Juvonen J, Schacter HL. JAMA Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychology, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan.
(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)
32011668
With increased awareness of the association of being bullied and adverse well-being, health care clinicians are well positioned to identify warning signs among young patients. Elevated levels of anxiety or depression, frequent headaches or stomachaches, as well as repeated tardiness and school absences are some of the most typical signs of being bullied.
