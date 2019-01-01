Abstract

To optimize patient resource utilization and safety, we created a standard-of-care guideline for pediatric drug ingestion hospital admissions.



METHODS: A multidisciplinary committee developed specific telemetry guidelines for pediatric drug ingestion hospital admissions at a tertiary pediatric hospital. The guidelines stipulated inpatient admission with telemetry monitoring for the following criteria: (1) corrected QT interval (interval between the Q wave and T wave on a standard EKG)≥ 500 ms, (2) ingestion of an antiarrhythmic medication, or (3) ingestion of a tricyclic antidepressant. We created guidelines for electrocardiogram frequency for nontelemetry admissions. We implemented these guidelines in November 2015 in partnership with the Emergency Medicine Department and Poison Control Center. We reviewed medical records of all these admissions between January 1, 2015, and July 31, 2016, and divided patients into preintervention (January 1, 2015 to November 30, 2015) and postintervention (December 1, 2015 to July 31, 2016) groups. We used statistical process control charts and methodology to monitor changes over time.



RESULTS: There were a total of 622 drug ingestion admissions during the study period. We admitted 69 patients (11%) to the cardiac acute care unit (CACU) for telemetry monitoring. The preintervention period included 61 admissions (5.5 CACU admissions per month). The postintervention period included 8 admissions (1.1 CACU admissions per month). This difference reflects an overall absolute decrease of 87%. There was no evidence of an increase in the rate of intensive care unit utilization, rapid response events, or adverse events in the postintervention period.



CONCLUSIONS: A standardized admission protocol for pediatric drug ingestions can safely improve resource utilization.



